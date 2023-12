HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident with injuries at the intersection of Highways 144 and 1389 east of Owensboro.

According to the sheriff’s office, both drivers have been sent to the hospital for treatment and there were no other occupants of the vehicles. Officials say an accident reconstruction unit is on the scene and the roadway will be shut down for roughly two hours as they investigate.