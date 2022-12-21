DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are currently on scene of an accident in Daviess County. The sheriff’s office pushed out an alert shortly after 5 p.m. warning that the crash shut down the westbound lane of US60 East.

Officials say the highway is blocked from Hawes Boulevard to Wrights Landing Road. The detour will be Wrights Landing Road and Highway 2830. Dispatch is unsure how long the westbound lane will be closed.

No word on the severity of the accident or any injuries. We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.