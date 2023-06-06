HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says an Owensboro bridge is closed.

DCSO says the Blue Bridge is temporarily closed due to unspecified damage on the bridge. Officials ask for people to please plan their routes accordingly. Officials say there is unknown time frame when it will be reopened.

Owensboro Police confirmed there was a crash, and there were no reports of injuries.

DCSO says it will let people know when it receives an update. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is at the scene.