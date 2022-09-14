DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck.

The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot maintenance work.

Although they’re usually open all weekend, the shelter will be closed on Saturday, September 17. If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the animal shelter, click here.

