HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man for questioning regarding an ongoing investigation.

Officials say James E. Boyd, 44, is not considered a suspect, but detectives believe him to be a needed witness and need to speak with him in person.

Officials believe Boyd is avoiding law enforcement due to active warrants for failure to appear and not paying fines.

Law enforcement state Boyd was last seen in Utica on Sunday evening, December 17 traveling in a 2017 blue, four-door, Toyota Corolla with Kentucky registration 621-YMP.

Officials are asking if anyone knows of Boyd’s location or has information that can assist detectives in locating him, to contact Detective Matt Fitzgerald at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444, by messaging DCSO on Facebook or by contacting Crime Stoppers.