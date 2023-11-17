HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says it is aware of a few storm sirens that occasionally have issues.

The EMA says it has had a few notifications of storm siren issues these past few months. It notes that there are about five sirens that occasionally end up on the “naughty list.” Those responsible for maintaining the storm sirens are aware of these problems and have been working to resolve them.

Officials posted, “Like we tell everyone, these sirens are primarily for alerting people outdoors. If your house/business/place of worship happens to fall close enough to hear indoors, that is a bonus.”

The EMA recommends the safest and best method for immediate warning of tornados is an All-Hazards NOAA Weather Radio, programmed locally and within earshot of an individual’s primary bedroom to wake them at night.

The EMA says these can normally be purchased for under $35 online or locally at stores such as Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Lowe’s, Menards or Home Depot.