HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tox Away Day is on October 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center.

Officials say the free household hazardous waste collection is open to Daviess County residents. This event has been extremely popular with more than 31,000 pounds of material handled in 2022.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

Accepted items include: used motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, oil-based paints, pesticides, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, adhesives, aerosol cans and household cleaners.

The list of what is accepted and not accepted can be viewed below:

Officials say this event is organized by Daviess County Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro for Daviess County residents. Businesses are not allowed to drop-off waste.

People can contact the Daviess County Solid Waste Department with any questions at 270-229-4484.