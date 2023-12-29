HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has determined a shooting in Utica was self-inflected and has closed the case.

The sheriff’s office states the victim, whose name is being kept private for privacy purposes, spoke with detectives on Friday regarding the shooting.

Officials state to make the determination, detectives relied on evidence collected that includes video from a neighboring property that shows no one entering or exiting prior to the shooting.

Officials also state a gunshot can be heard on video about one hour prior to the arrival of the parties who located the victim and called 911.

Authorities say a male suspect that left the scene in the victim’s car prior to units arriving was questioned on December 20th and cleared by detectives of any involvement, and the car has been returned to the victim’s family.