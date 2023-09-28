HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced nearly $322,000 in Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) funding to support land and building development and encourage economic growth and quality jobs across two sites in Daviess and Martin counties.

Officials say the city of Owensboro, on behalf of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, will complete due diligence studies on the 184-acre Massie property, the planned new industrial development site in Daviess County. A news release says the $423,500 project was approved for nearly $212,000 in state funding through the KPDI program. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development continues to review both the Martin and Daviess County projects for a recommendation of approval in the coming months.