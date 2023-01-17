DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter.

The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready for adoption and are located at the shelter have waived adoption fees. The page says no adoption application is required.

The group notes that these cats are inside only cats, and there is a limit of two per household. The post says all cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and are up to date on vaccines. It is asked that people please bring a cat crate if they plan to adopt, but cat carrier boxes can also be bought at the shelter for $5.

Shelter hours and the location can be found here. People can call Daviess County Animal Care and Control at 270-685-8275. People can get a look at all adoptable cats here.