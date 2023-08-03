HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Water District has lifted the boil order.

Officials say the order was lifted for customers along U.S. 431, south of Owensboro, from Panther Creek Baptist Church to Browns Valley Truck Equipment.

Officials say the advisory included Hill Bridge Road (KY-298), Todd Bottoms Road, Sharp Road, and Sutherland Road. The Daviess County Water District says customers do not need to boil their drinking water any longer.

For questions, people are asked to contact the Daviess County Water District at (270) 685-5594.