THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property.

Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect.

From the photos released by officials, the bearded man is seen wearing a black jacket with a green hat. He could be seen driving away in a silver pickup truck.

Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Smith at the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.