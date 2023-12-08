HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency has announced White Flag events for the evenings of Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open from 6:00 p.m. each night to 7:00 a.m. the following morning. Meals will be available.

On these nights, the Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus rides to the shelter between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. In order for anyone seeking shelter to ride for free, the bus driver must be informed that they plan to go to the shelter. Transportation can also be arranged with the Daniel Pitino shelter at (270) 688-9000.

According to the National Weather Service, White Flag criteria may also be met for Monday, December 11. The Daviess County EMA will issue another announcement if another White Flag night is declared.