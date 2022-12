OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An $18,000 check was written for charity to help families during the holiday season.

The money was raised by the Daviess County Fire Department during this year’s Christmas Wish Golf Scramble in Owensboro.

Fire officials say 32 teams competed in the golfing event, which set a new record during the fundraiser.

The Christmas Wish Program helps families in need around Christmas by providing toys and food.