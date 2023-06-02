HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court approved its 2023-24 budget, and it discussed expenditures.

Officials say the major capital expenditures are highlighted by improvements to the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, with the replacement of the tipping floor and the construction of a new Convenience Center.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court says additional expenditures include: a remodel of the Election Department, two new weather sirens, three fenced play yards for the Animal Shelter, two fire engines for volunteer departments and other vehicle replacements.

Officials say the Fiscal Court is applying for a grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to add lighting to the baseball field, basketball and pickleball courts at Stanley Park. Funding has been allocated in the parks budget to support this project, if the LWCF grant is successful.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court says more than $1.2 million has been set aside for asphalt resurfacing, with the state reimbursing another million in transportation projects, including a bridge replacement on Indian Hill Road and the paving of Griffith Station Road.

You can see the annual budget and appropiations below.