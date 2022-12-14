OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two teams, one school and a giant celebration later, Daviess County High School is recognizing their students’ talents.

The school threw a “Spirit Walk” Wednesday afternoon, marking the accomplishments of their Cheer and Dance teams. Both groups saw success and earned awards at state competitions over the weekend.

Daviess County Cheerleading won the state title for their class on Saturday, while the Dance Team took home third in Game Day and were state runner-ups. Members say it feels good to finish the season on a high note.

“So starting off this season it was a little rough, but then we all bought into the process in getting to know each other and we all took the lead,” says Bre Griffith, Daviess County cheerleader. “And then, when we all stepped up to the plate, we got the results we wanted with hard work, practice and great coaching.”

The Spirit Walk took place in front of the entire school and included the Daviess County “Band of Pride” drum line.