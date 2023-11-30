HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – K9 Claire with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has passed her training as a therapy dog. Claire and her partner, Sergeant Tyler Free, have attended weekly training sessions since July.

Claire is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that was rescued by Dogs Helping Heroes from the Daviess County Animal Shelter where she was turned in as a stray. She will help the Sheriff’s Office respond to traumatic incidents and help with mental health awareness. Part of her job will include visits to schools, nursing homes and community events.