HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools have announced recipients of the Teacher of the Year, Customer Service and Support Professional Awards program.

Officials state the “Kids First” Awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding staff members who exemplify the highest ideals of the DCPS mission.

Officials say the Teacher of the Year Awards showcase teachers who exemplify and embody the characteristics of great teachers in the district. Characteristics include a passion for teaching and learning, a student-centered approach to all they do, an ability to develop and maintain positive relationships, a commitment to a growth mindset and a dedicated team-player attitude.

The 2023 award recipients are:

2023 Elementary School Teacher of the Year – Maggie Jagoe of County Heights Elementary School

2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year – Mendy Rue of College View Middle School

2023 High School Teacher of the Year – Krystal Phelps of Daviess County High School

The Kids First Support and Customer Service Awards honor individuals who showcase kindness, dependability and an exemplary way of making families and students feel welcome while challenging students to do their best.

The 2023 award recipients are: