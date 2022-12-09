DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friday was a great day at Meadow Lands Elementary (MLES) to kick off a new bike education program for Kindergarten students.

Officials say MLES is the fifth school in Kentucky to participate in this program through the Strider Education Foundation. Officials say students will participate in a proven series of 8 learn-to-ride sessions.

Courtesy: Daviess County Public Schools

Courtesy: Daviess County Public Schools

Courtesy: Daviess County Public Schools

The school system says the All Kids Bike program is another way to teach students a life skill that can improve their quality of life as an adult.