HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – During a special meeting of the Daviess County Public Schools board, superintendent Matt Robbins announced his retirement on August 1, 2024. Robbins’ announcement comes after 29 years with the school district.

“Serving as superintendent of DCPS has proven to be the greatest professional challenge in my life, as well, this role has provided me with my greatest professional rewards. I quickly recognized that it takes a superb team of people to achieve any degree of excellence,” says Robbins. “I am surrounded by the best team of people that I could ask to have by my side. That begins with our board and includes my district leaders and school leaders. This is a great group of people, all committed towards our organizational pillars – learning, safety & wellness, excellence, communication, and most of all, teamwork. For this exact reason, ‘I’ have not accomplished anything, and the use of pronouns such as ‘We’, ‘Us’ ‘Our’ which are incredibly important to me – refer to Our collective accomplishments and achievements.”

The process of choosing a new superintendent will be decided by the county Board of Education.

Board Chair Todd Anderson says, “It has been a great honor to serve the students and staff of Daviess County Public Schools alongside Mr. Robbins. He has been a great leader for our school district who has faced many challenges and many triumphs. We wish him well as he transitions into this new chapter.”