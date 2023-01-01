OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department.

“As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, but my entire 28 years with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Smith said in a social media post. “I was blessed by the protection of God everyday!”

(Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Smith also gave thanks to everyone that helped him throughout his career, including DCSO colleagues, other law enforcement, firefighters, EMS professionals and telecommunicators.

“Most of all I want to thank my family,” he adds. “I’m blessed with a wonderful loving family and the stress that a law enforcement career places on them hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Brad Youngman is set to replace Barry Smith as the Daviess County Sheriff.

