HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an early morning shooting.

According to the agency, in the early morning hours of July 23, patrol units and detectives responded to the 3800 block of Carter Road to a gas station where a male victim with a gunshot wound was located after calling 911.

Officials say the victim was traveling east on the Audubon Parkway near Owensboro shortly after 3 a.m. The victim stated an unknown vehicle pulled up beside him, passing and slowing down several times. As the vehicle slowed, officials state the victim heard multiple gunshots and realized he had been shot.

He was transported to OHRH with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating what caused the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking if one has any information about the incident, leave a message on Facebook, call Detective Matt Fitzgerald at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.