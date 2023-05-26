HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has announced the arrest of Joshua Lance Williams, 32, after several days on the run.

According to authorities, Williams had several outstanding arrest warrants against him. On May 25, Williams was located at East 9th and Bolivar Streets in Owensboro.

Authorities also say Williams has a history of running from law enforcement but gave up when he was located by members of the DSCO Commander Staff who were assisting Patrol Units.

Williams was quickly surrounded by numerous marked and unmarked cruisers cutting off any avenue of escape.

On the same day, authorities explained they received multiple reports of a male subject entering businesses along Highway 54 and acting suspicious by demanding money and telling employees they were fired. It was quickly determined the subject was Williams.

Williams is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center for the multiple warrants plus drug, fleeing and endangerment charges.