HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam going around where a person is allegedly calling and attempting to represent themselves as part of the agency.

According to officials, whenever someone answers, the caller claims the recipient has a fine or a warrant that needs to be paid.

The Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement will never call asking people to pay anything, and to hang up immediately if one should receive a call like that.