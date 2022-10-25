A mother and her child (AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For nearly forty years, Domestic Violence Awareness Month has connected individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues across the nation.

This month, the Daviess County Fiscal Court is taking steps to help raise awareness for these issues. The county has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The proclamation was presented to Andrea Robinson, the Executive Director of the Oasis Shelter. Shelter officials say they work to addresses the unique needs of victims of domestic violence trapped in the cycle of violence.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

“Thank You to the many local agencies and volunteers who provide protection, advocacy, and assistance in our community,” says a spokesperson with the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

You can contact the Oasis Shelter at (270) 685-0260, or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (737) 225-3150. The full proclamation can be read below.