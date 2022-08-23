DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith is letting the community know about radio testing occurring over the next four to five weeks.

Officials say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of field testing for the new radio system. The news release says the P25 digital radio system will be used by first responders, replacing a legacy VHF system that is 20 to 30 years old. Officials say the new radios will be digitally encrypted and IP-based with better coverage, with more channels for communication.

A news release says the transition is expected to occur in October 2022 with the VHF system running as a backup.