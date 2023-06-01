HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Board of Education approved the Option Agreement to move forward with the purchase of the previously owned US Bank property, located at 4801 Frederica Street. This will become the new location for the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) School Support Center.

Officials say the purchase of this property for the DCPS School Support Center is a result of being aware that district support facilities have been undersized and inadequate for decades, however dedication to school facilities needed to take precedence.

“We’ve looked at a number of properties over the last eight years to meet our needs. This property… surpasses all of our immediate needs, while providing space that will allow us to dream of innovative ways we can recruit and retain teachers…. The ability we now have to consolidate and unify our district school support personnel will result in cost savings, efficiency, and critical collaboration among all of our instructional, human resources, student services, and operational departments…. The renovation work required will be focused solely on structuring the space to fit our goals and objectives as both buildings are in excellent condition and have been well maintained. This is an exciting and unique opportunity that will advance the school district for many years to come.” Superintendent Matt Robbins

Officials say this centralized location greatly expands access to schools and provides the opportunity for new amenities, including a Teacher/Staff Training and Development Center.