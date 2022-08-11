DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing.

DCPS says district schools will be closed on August 12 to finalize all routing and provide time to effectively communicate bus information to families. Officials note that significant progress has been made and officials are continuing to meet with staff to ensure the accuracy of the updated routes and data.

DCPS says the software issue caused a significant disruption, but the accuracy of this information is very important. DCPS officials say the school year cannot begin without complete certainty that afternoon transportation needs were met and that each student could be delivered to their afternoon destination.

DCPS says it looks forward to welcoming everyone back on August 15, the first day of the school year.