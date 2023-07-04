HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a three-month investigation into multiple overdoses.
The department says the DCSO’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Jonathan Storm Martinez, 24, after authorities say Martinez allegedly sold a quantity of cocaine laced with fentanyl to individuals who were going to a party at the 500 block of Camden Circle. The individuals used the fentanyl laced cocaine and overdosed, including a 17-year-old.
Authorities also say Martinez was also arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants.
Martinez is being charged with the following:
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (<4 grams cocaine
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl
- Possession of Marijuana
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
- Daviess County Bench Warrant (Non – Payment of Fines) on
- Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/2nd Offense
- No Registration Plates