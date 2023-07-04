HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a three-month investigation into multiple overdoses.

The department says the DCSO’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Jonathan Storm Martinez, 24, after authorities say Martinez allegedly sold a quantity of cocaine laced with fentanyl to individuals who were going to a party at the 500 block of Camden Circle. The individuals used the fentanyl laced cocaine and overdosed, including a 17-year-old.

Authorities also say Martinez was also arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Martinez is being charged with the following: