HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a three-month investigation into multiple overdoses.

The department says the DCSO’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Jonathan Storm Martinez, 24, after authorities say Martinez allegedly sold a quantity of cocaine laced with fentanyl to individuals who were going to a party at the 500 block of Camden Circle. The individuals used the fentanyl laced cocaine and overdosed, including a 17-year-old.

Authorities also say Martinez was also arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Martinez is being charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (<4 grams cocaine
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
  • Daviess County Bench Warrant (Non – Payment of Fines) on
    • Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
    • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/2nd Offense
    • No Registration Plates