DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According to the sheriff’s office, they found someone driving the truck in that area not too long after.

Authorities claim the driver took off when they tried to stop the vehicle, and it was found moments later in a nearby alley. The sheriff’s office says the driver ran away from deputies when approached. According to an official report, authorities saw the individual toss a loaded handgun. Officials say the gun had previously been reported stolen through the Owensboro Police Department.

After being detained, deputies discovered the driver was under the age of eighteen. The juvenile is facing charges of: