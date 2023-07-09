HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One juvenile was injured, and another was not hurt after their father crashed a car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5100 block of Highway 56 during the early morning hours of July 9 in reference to a pole down. Deputies discovered the broken utility pole along with a vehicle that was upside in the front yard of a residence that appeared to have rolled multiple times.

Authorities state the two juveniles were 12 and 13 years of age, both females and the 13-year-old was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also after investigation, it was determined the suspect, Teodulo Gonzalez, 45, was their father and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center for the following charges: