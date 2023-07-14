HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody for alleged stolen property and other charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an address in the 2400 block of Browns Valley-Red Hill Road in reference to theft of items including a 4-wheeler and tools.

A later investigation led to the 12300 block of Old Livermore Road South. Authorities stated deputies spoke with Shawn Miller, Sr., 44, who reportedly volunteered to allow the deputies to search the property.

Officials stated deputies located a 4-wheeler that appeared to match the one that had been reported stolen. A follow-up investigation confirmed it. Deputies also sllegedly located a Bobcat Skid Steer that was reported stolen out of Warrick County.

Officials then stated Miller’s wife requested the deputies to leave the property until they had a search warrant. After securing the property, officials state deputies started to secure a search warrant. The DCSO General Investigations Unit, Special Investigations Unit and additional patrol deputies arrived and assisted in containing the scene while waiting for the warrant.

Officials then stated when the warrant was secured, the search was resumed. A Bear Playcraft boat trailer was then located. It was later discovered there was an active stolen report from the Owensboro Police Department on the boat trailer. Officials say the serial number had been obstructed and painted over.

A Black Gatormade trailer that was also stolen was discovered and the VIN number had been removed. Also located were three meth pipes, scales, eight rifles and a handgun.

Miller was arrested and housed in the Daviess County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.

Miller is being charged with the following: