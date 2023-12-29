HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been donated to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office thanks to Glenn Family Services.

The sheriff’s office states the AED was purchased to be used by the DCSO for emergencies that deputies respond to where a medical emergency has led to a person being unresponsive and in need of advanced lifesaving measures.

“Due to the sometimes-rural nature of county law enforcement, it is not uncommon for DCSO Patrol Units to arrive at a scene well before an ambulance, and equipment such as AEDs absolutely mean the difference between life and death. I am very grateful to Glenn Family Services for this generous donation. It will save lives,” said Sheriff Brad Youngman.

The sheriff’s office also says the effort to equip patrol cars with AEDs is something that DCSO Patrol Division Commander Captain Duane Harper began working on several months ago to be able to provide additional lifesaving capacity on calls. The DCSO now has five AEDs distributed among the patrol fleet.

Officials say the goal is to continue adding AEDs to the fleet so one is available during an emergency every time it is needed.