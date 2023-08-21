HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has completed a traffic enforcement detail designed to promote safe driving in school zones.

Officials detail the numbers ran from August 9 through August 18, and during this time, deputies focused on traffic enforcement in each school zone in the county, including the cities of Owensboro and Whitesville.

During the traffic detail, officials state deputies conducted 237 traffic stops in 21 school zones, resulting in 229 warnings and eight citations.

“By creating this detail, DCSO was able to aid the efforts of the Owensboro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and DCPS Police to ensure that students were able to return to school in a safe manner,” Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said.

Officials say beginning Monday, August 21, DCSO patrol units will remain active in school zones but without the additional units the detail provided. Due to the success of the detail, DCSO will plan additional traffic enforcement operations as needed when school returns from Christmas break or when school administrators report problems within their school zones.

“This is a great way for our deputies to engage with the public and show that we care about the safety of our kids while also reminding people to slow down and drive safely. Deputies reported having many positive encounters, and I think the overwhelming majority of motorists understood the significance of why we were out there and what we were hoping to accomplish,” Youngman said.