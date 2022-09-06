UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week.

Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.

Law enforcement officials say they found her covered with a blanket on the side of the bank on September 2. We’re told she was seen mowing her lawn earlier that day.

The coroner says Deno’s death still under investigation, but no foul play suspected.