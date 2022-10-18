DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — While we’re still only in October, Election Day has been creeping closer for residents across the United States. The Daviess County Clerk’s Office has been steadily working so voters are prepared and ready come November 8.

If you’re not planning on or able to vote in person, the clerk’s office reminds you there is a way to still get your vote in.

Through the Kentucky Voter Information website, you can request an absentee ballot among other things. Sample ballots are available there as well as the county clerk’s office website.

Election Day is November 8 nationwide. The clerk’s office will have twelve voting centers open on Election Day. For a full video of County Clerk Leslie McCarty discussing important dates and things to know ahead of voting, click here.