HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the elevated trails at Panther Creek Park remains closed after storms previously shut the trails down.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court officials say the elevated trails remain closed due to storm debris and high water. Officials say they have put barricades in place for safety at each entrance.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

The Daviess County Fiscal Court says once the water recedes, the trails near the Gazebo and Covered Bridge will reopen. However, the section by the parking lot will be closed until this fall/winter for repair work.

People are encouraged to contact the Parks Office with any questions at (270) 685-6142.