HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court will extend the operating hours for Yellow Creek Park during the month of November.

Officials state the park will remain open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say the longer hours will allow the community to take advantage of the lighted basketball and pickleball courts with the lights operating on a timer that automatically shut off at 7.

The Fiscal Court extends thanks to the River City Pickleball Club for requests to extend park hours and their ongoing support of pickleball in Daviess County.

Officials also state Panther Creek Park and Horse Fork Creek Park will move to traditional winter hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 1.