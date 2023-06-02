HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An investigation with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations unit leads to a man being arrested for distribution of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

According to officials, on May 25, DeHaven Kessler was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant. During the arrest, detectives seized evidence of fentanyl distribution.

During the investigation, detectives learned prior to Kessler’s arrest, he was in possession of a firearm and fentanyl laced pills, which he hid at a residence in the 2400 block of W. 8th Street. The investigation revealed another person went to this address on behalf of Kessler and moved the firearm and counterfeit pills.

A search warrant was obtained and over 500 fentanyl laced counterfeit pills that were packaged in baggies for sale were seized. It was later determined the firearm was stolen.

Kessler is now being charged with:

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense

Tampering with physical evidence

Receiving stolen property

Buy/Possess drug paraphernalia

Additional charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.