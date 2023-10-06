UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) – Students at Southern Oaks Elementary School spent the day learning about agricultural safety, courtesy of the Daviess County Fire Department and Utica Fire Department.

The students learned about a wide variety of topics, including grain bin safety, water safety and lawnmower safety. Organizers say that if the students learned just one thing today, they’d be happy.

“Unintentional injury is…the leading killer of kids under the age of 19,” says 4-H Youth Development Agent Stacey Potts. “Rates have gone way down but they’re still too high. So this is an event we hope helps with that.”

Firefighters say that having a cell phone when out riding an ATV is a good idea so that first responders are better able to find someone in distress.