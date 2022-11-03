DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After years of using decades-old equipment, first responders in Daviess County are receiving a brand new digital radio system.

The fiscal court tells us 99% of radios are in use now, with the 1% to be implemented within the next month.

Officials say the radios, which are known as P25, offer a cleaner and more reliable communication for first responders with the benefit of extra channels.

Previously, the county used a “high frequency radio” that dates back to the 1990’s. We’re told that system had many dead areas within the county, which led to some miscommunication.

“If you get down in a hollow, or behind a hill, or if you get inside of a building, you lots of times lose communication,” says Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly. “If the fire chief sends a couple firemen into a burning building, and he can’t communicate with them by radio, their life is put in danger that they don’t need to be put into.”

The cost of the system is just over $6M dollars. The county says it will be paid off through a bond over the next ten years.