WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Volunteers woke up bright and early and spent the morning setting up for a funeral procession for Private Robert Wright of Whitesville, Kentucky.

Wright came back home to Daviess County for burial Tuesday after 72 years. His remains were recently identified from the Korean War.

A group called “Flag Man’s Mission Continues” worked with volunteers to put up flags along the funeral procession route. His remains will move to Saint Mary of the Woods Church in Whitesville for his funeral.

“Uncle Bobby would be 91 in January,” says Jessie Hettinger, niece of Pfc. Wright. “January the 1st is his birthday. So it’s not far away. And it’s awesome to think that he got to come home before his birthday.”

Visitation and a funeral will be held on December 8 and 9. They are asking for volunteers again at 9 o’clock on Saturday morning to take the flags down.