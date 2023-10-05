HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say on Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $6.8M in funding to support tourism, economic development, recycling, cybersecurity and more.

“Our people are always our best investment. Kentuckians deserve every opportunity and resource imaginable right in their hometowns – and we’re working to make sure that’s the reality,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s awards will attract new businesses and jobs here, drive tourism to this amazing region and improve the lives of families across the county.”

Tourism Marketing Funding

Officials say Gov. Beshear awarded more than $5.5M to the Owensboro/Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau to support travel marketing and promotion and attract meetings and conventions.

“I’m extremely pleased to see these funds invested in our community and glad to see the legislature’s work to support local tourism become reality,” said Representative Suzanne Miles of Owensboro. “Owensboro is a destination city and, thanks to the efforts of our tourism officials, we can measure its contribution to our local economy in overnight stays, restaurant and retail sales, and direct employment in our convention center, agritourism sites, museums and historic sites.”

Kentucky Product Development Initiative

A news release says as part of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative funding announced last month, Gov. Beshear presented $211,750 to the city of Owensboro to support a project that will complete due diligence studies on the 184-acre Massie property, the planned new industrial development site that will bring in new jobs and economic growth to Daviess County.

Energy and Environment Cabinet Awards

A press release from Beshear’s office says Gov. Beshear presented three awards to Daviess County from the Energy and Environment Cabinet: $28,000 to help Daviess County residents safely dispose of household hazardous waste, $35,150 to support the county’s recycling efforts and $330,700 to support the county’s composting efforts.

“These grant awards will support our composting operation at the landfill with the addition of a front-end bucket loader,” said Daviess County Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen. “Additionally, the fiscal court will add three new roll-off containers at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station in Owensboro.”

The Governor also presented $500,000 from the Energy and Environment Cabinet to the Green River Area Development District for brownfield clean up.

Cybersecurity Grant

Officials say Gov. Beshear also presented $212,430 in cybersecurity funding from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to the Green River Area Development District. This will help to hire a consultant to work with IT staff at each participating county and city within the district to conduct a cybersecurity assessment of each system.