DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Grace Christian Academy cross country team donated 500 pounds of dog food to the Daviess County Animal Shelter Saturday.

This past spring, volunteers from the animal shelter brought dogs out to run with the team, and now the team is looking to give back to the dogs and have them get out of their kennels.

The Daviess County Animal Shelter says the donation lets it use money to improve the facilities, instead of focusing on food itself.