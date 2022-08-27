OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Habitat for humanity Owensboro-Daviess County had a very busy day hosting a new event Saturday called ‘Habitat for Humanity’s Quarter Mile’.

The non-profit asked the public to bring quarters to lay end-to-end along Veterans Boulevard between Daviess and Frederica streets to raise money to build new homes in Daviess County.

Jeremy Stephens, Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity, says that their goal today was to make just a little bit of positive change in the community.

“I think it’s been great,” explains Stephens. “Anytime a non-profit can get in the community, I think that’s a wonderful thing.”

They aimed to receive enough quarters to stretch one mile. Officials say a mile of quarters would equal about $15,000 dollars. All of the proceeds go towards getting supplies for their next project.