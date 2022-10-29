OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck overlay on the Natcher Bridge. Experts say these are constructed to protect bridge decks from roadway salt and water penetration, as well as to improve ride quality over the structure.

In preparation, a contractor will begin building crossovers to move traffic. Officials say drivers should expect lane restrictions in the passing lanes into Indiana.

This work will be done around mile point 13.5. Once the bridge deck overlay begins in the spring, drivers should expect traffic being pushed to one side of the bridge to allow the for the overlay and waterproofing. KYTC says work will begin November 1.