DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County.

Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231.

According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained closed at that intersection for an undetermined amount of time.

Dispatch were unable to tell us how many vehicles were involved or if there were any reports of injuries.

We will update this story as we receive more information on the situation.