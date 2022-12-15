DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health will be providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on December 15, which will support local nonprofits. However, how can a free event support local nonprofits?

Officials tell us they count the cars that come to the event, then they will send an invoice to Owensboro Health. Owensboro Health foots the bill, and the money goes to the Daviess County Parks Department.

Officials tell us with every nonprofit accepted to be part of the event, the nonprofit gets a number assigned to it. Officials draw five of these numbers out of a hat at the end of the event. The Daviess County Parks Department takes half of the total money given to them by Owensboro Health. The other half of the fund gets divided by five to be split between the winning nonprofits.

The nonprofits get a seven day window that allows the winning nonprofits to collect the money they received during the event. Ross Leigh, Director of the Daviess County Parks Department, tells us these funds could vary between $1,500 to $5,000 per nonprofit.