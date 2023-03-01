DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hundreds of people in Daviess County are left in the dark after storms swept through the area Wednesday evening.

As of 6 p.m., Kenergy says they are working on getting electricity back to over 700 people inside the county. Nearly 200 people have called the company, notifying Kenergy of further outages.

The majority of the outages happened to those living west of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Kenergy does not report any power loss inside Owensboro city limits.

Stay up-to-date with outages in your area through the Kenergy Outage Viewer on their website.