OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue.

Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. Billy and Kathy Reid said that the festival, which they launched in 1986, has grown too large for them.

“We’re getting older,” Billy Reid said. “Our volunteers are getting older. And there’s so much more we want to do at the orchard.”

2023 will mark 150 years since Billy Reid’s great-grandfather, Allan Reid, came from Scotland and planted the first trees there in 1873.

Festival organizers say this year’s event will have 100 craft booths, over 20 food booths and carnival rides. The Reid’s Apple Festival will run its final year in Owensboro on October 22 and 23. Click here to learn more.